Treasure Coast Food Bank hosts Bid to Beat Hunger Online Auction

Fort Pierce - Sunday April 21, 2024: Treasure Coast Food Bank is hosting an online auction to raise funds for its mission to feed those in need on the Treasure Coast.

The 'Bid to Beat Hunger Online Auction' kicks off this coming Friday and runs through May 6th, just in time for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and summer. It is being supported by SouthState Bank.

Participants will have the opportunity to bid on more than 100 items, including Walt Disney World tickets, fishing charters, vacation packages and more.

All proceeds from the auction will support Treasure Coast Food Bank programs that serve 250,000 children, families and seniors each week.