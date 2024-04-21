United Way of Martin County Announces 2 Changes in Leadership

Martin County - Sunday April 21, 2024: United Way of Martin County has announced two changes in leadership.

Theresa Schineis, Vice President of Finance, has retired. Dr. David Lovett, PhD, has been appointed her successor.

After 25 years of service to both United Way and the community it serves, Theresa Schineis will be retiring on Friday, May 31. Throughout her tenure, Theresa has been instrumental in driving financial initiatives and supporting countless individuals and families in need. Her leadership, dedication and passion for community service have left an indelible mark on United Way of Martin County.

Filling Theresa's role is Dr. David Lovett, PhD, a military veteran and former CEO/CFO with over 30 years of experience in the field. Dr. Lovett brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position, poised to continue United Way's mission of improving lives and strengthening the community. During the transition period, Dr. Lovett will be working closely with Theresa until her official end date.

In addition to these changes in leadership, United Way's workspace has recently undergone significant renovations. The once 4,400 square foot office has been downsized to accommodate a small but mighty staff size and to optimize operational efficiency, thereby reducing overhead expenses. The office transformation includes a fresh paint job, new carpeting and about half the operating space that once existed.

United Way of Martin County hosted an open house on April 12. The event served as an opportunity to welcome Dr. David Lovett into his new role and showcase the organization's revitalized workspace with internal partners and stakeholders.