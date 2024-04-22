Governor Affirms His Commitment to Approve the $1.5 Billion in the FY 2024-25 Budget for Everglades Restoration

West Palm Beach - Monday April 22, 2024: Governor DeSantis today affirmed his commitment to approving $1.5 billion in the Fiscal Year 2024 – 25 budget passed by the Legislature to support Everglades restoration and water quality improvements.

This funding brings Florida’s total investment in Everglades restoration and water quality improvements to a record-breaking $6.5 billion, since the Governor DeSantis took office in 2019.

“I am proud to continue making these investments in Everglades restoration and water quality that will benefit our state for decades to come,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Of the $1.5 billion in funding, approximately $850 million will go towards Everglades restoration projects, including $614 million to support the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) and the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir. This is the largest state investment in a single year since CERP was established in 2000.

Additionally, this funding includes $100 million for the second phase of the C-51 Reservoir, which will support the water needs of Palm Beach and Broward counties while also reducing freshwater discharges to the Lake Worth Lagoon.

Also included in the $1.5 billion investment is approximately $530 million for targeted water quality improvement projects, including $135 million for the Water Quality Improvement Grant Program which funds projects that reduce harmful nutrients in our waterways like septic-to-sewer and wastewater treatment upgrades. $100 million is committed to support the Indian River Lagoon. The Governor said he will also approve $45 million for water quality improvements in Biscayne Bay and the Caloosahatchee Estuary.

This funding is in addition to funding that was allocated in Senate Bill 1638, signedby the Governor earlier this month. Senate Bill 1638 allocates revenue from the Seminole Gaming Compact, directing 96% of the revenue generated to fund water quality improvement, infrastructure, and the continued conservation of lands. As of February 2024, the revenue share estimates are approximately $750 million per year.

