PSL: Grant Helps Port St. Lucie Gain Insights into Tree Inventory

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday April 23, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie recently completed a project made possible by a $25,000 grant from state and federal agencies.

In 2022, the City received a grant funding from the U.S. Forest Service, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to update the inventory of trees along Crosstown Parkway from Village Parkway to U.S. 1.

The tree inventory and landscaping data will inform City staff of every tree and shrub, including their species, size, health, structure, risk factors and value. This will assist them in helping to assess the City’s urban tree canopy coverage.

“With the support of this generous grant, we were able to gather data that allows us to provide quality maintenance of our urban greenery, while assisting us in making plans for the future,” said Shereese Snagg, Project Coordinator, Beautification for the City of Port St. Lucie.

“The information gained because of this grant allows us to explore options that could benefit our residents with opportunities to increase shaded areas, reduce noise and improve aesthetics. It also assists us in prioritizing areas in need of attention and to make future planting plans that will directly benefit our community.”

To learn more about PSL’s beautification projects visit www.CityofPSL.com/PublicWorks.