Former Florida Governor & Senator Bob Graham Will Lie in State at Florida’s Historic Capitol on Friday, April 26

Wikipedia Commons Bob Graham

Tallahassee - Wednesday April 24, 2024: Former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham will lie in state, attended by military and state law enforcement honor guards, in Florida’s Historic Capitol on Friday, April 26.

At 11 a.m. a military honor guard will escort Governor Graham into the Historic Capitol through its East entrance on Monroe Street, facing Apalachee Parkway. The honor guard will then ascend the main stairwell to the Second Floor Rotunda.

Floridians paying their respects to Senator Graham and his family will enter the Historic Capitol through the North entrance, facing the Florida House Office Building and Jefferson Street. They can then walk up to the second floor.

At or shortly after 1 p.m. the military honor guard will descend the main stairwell with Governor Graham and transport the Governor to a private burial service.

Former U.S. Senator and two-term Florida Governor Bob Graham has died. He was 87. Graham's family announced his death Tuesday evening in a statement posted on X by his daughter Gwen Graham.

The Florida Channel will air the ceremony live and online: https://thefloridachannel.org/.

Bob Graham served in the Florida House of Representatives (1966-1970), Florida Senate (1970-1978), as Florida’s 38th Governor (1979-1987) and as a United States Senator (1987-2005).

In his public service roles, he demonstrated extraordinary leadership through initiatives to protect the Florida Everglades and other natural treasures, invest in public education, diversify the Florida economy, and oversee the U.S. intelligence services. He stayed connected to his constituents through more than 400 workdays in jobs held by everyday Floridians.

Following his time in elected office, Governor Graham dedicated himself to the cause of effective citizenship. That dedication led him to establish the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida, which helps students learn the skills of civic engagement, public leadership, and public service.

Governor Graham is survived by his wife of 65 years, former First Lady Adele Graham; children Gwen Graham and husband Steve Hurm; Cissy Graham McCullough (Billy); Suzanne Graham Gibson (Tom); and Kendall Graham; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Governor DeSantis has ordered U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff “at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the state” until sunset on April 26.