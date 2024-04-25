Captain ill Wilson, USN (Ret.) Will Deliver Keynote Address at the Fort Pierce Navy SEAL Museum on Memorial Day

Fort Pierce - Thursday April 25, 2024: The Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce has announced that Captain (SEAL) Bill Wilson, USN (Ret.) will serve as the keynote speaker for this year's Memorial Day Ceremony.

The service, set to take place on May 27th, will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to country.

Captain (SEAL) Bill Wilson, USN (Ret.) brings a wealth of experience and insight to the podium. His distinguished career in the military exemplifies the values of courage, dedication, and discipline that are synonymous with the SEAL Ethos. Wilson's unwavering commitment to duty and his profound understanding of the challenges faced by service members make him an ideal choice as keynote.

"We are honored to have Bill Wilson join us as our keynote speaker for Memorial Day," said Grant Mann, Executive Director of the Navy SEAL Museum. "His remarkable career as a Navy SEAL and his continued advocacy in the SEAL community make him a truly inspiring figure. We believe his message will resonate deeply with our guests as we come together to pay tribute to those who have given their lives in service to our nation."

The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place outdoors at the Museum’s Memorial Wall. Honoring the fallen, the service includes special recognition of the sacrifices of military families. Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on the profound significance of Memorial Day.

Admission to the Memorial Day Ceremony is free of charge and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to arrive in advance of the 9:00 AM service to ensure seating for an anticipated capacity crowd. The Museum is open from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon with complimentary admission.

For more information about the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Navy SEAL Museum, please visit www.navysealmuseum.org/memorialday or contact the Museum directly at (772) 595-5845.

About Captain (SEAL) Bill Wilson, USN (Ret.)

Bill spent 28 years in the US Navy as a SEAL Officer. Commissioned as an Ensign in 1986, he graduated from BUD/S (Class 141) in 1987 and reported to SEAL Team Three. He served as Platoon Commander during tours with both SEAL Team Three and SEAL Team One and then as an Instructor at the Naval Special Warfare Center, training SEALs in both Land Warfare and Demolitions. Bill reported to Naval Special Warfare Development Group in 1994 and served as both an element leader and Team Leader. He has served in various leadership roles throughout the military to include US Navy and Joint Commands.

Bill retired in 2014 and entered the software business in San Francisco, CA. In 2016 he co-founded Alchemy, a software services company based in Reno, NV. Bill serves on the Navy SEAL Museum San Diego Board of Directors.



About The Navy SEAL Museum

The National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors. Located in Fort Pierce, Florida, the Museum resides on the training grounds of the original Navy combat swimmers, the Frogmen. Built to honor the men who served with fortitude and ingenuity, the Navy UDT-SEAL Museum first opened its doors on Veterans Day in 1985. From humble beginnings, the facility has experienced tremendous growth, achieving national stature in 2007. The main objective of the Museum remains the promotion of public education by providing the opportunity to explore the history of the Navy SEALs through interactive exhibits, while honoring the fallen at the SEAL Memorial and caring for those warriors’ families through the Trident House Charities Program.