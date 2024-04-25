PSLPD: Two 'Documented' Gang Members Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

Port St. Lucie - Thursday April 25, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police Special Investigations (SID) detectives have arrested 20-year-old Samuel Content and 27-year-old Dante Anderson on multiple drug and gun charges following a month long investigation. Both suspects are 'documented' gang members, according to a release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

SID detectives developed information that led to a search warrant being issued which was executed at a home in the 1300 block of SW Bayshore Blvd. That search resulted in another warrant being issued for the arrest of Samuel Content on sixteen felony counts including, Sale of Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Cannabis within 1000 Feet of a Park, amongst other charges.

However, Content was not found until last night, Wednesday April 24.

SID Gang Intelligence Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of NW Riverside Drive last night at 7:24 pm. Content was inside the vehicle along with Dante Anderson, and two other individuals who were not identified by PSLPD.

There was probable cause to search the vehicle and inside the detectives found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, Oxycodone, 11.5 ounces of Cannabis, 5 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, and $12,000 is US currency.

Content was arrested on his outstanding warrant. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance - Psilocybin Mushrooms, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dante Anderson was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), Possession of Cannabis over 20 grams of, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The third, un-named, occupant was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Possession of Cannabis under 20 grams. The fourth occupant was not arrested and was released at the scene.