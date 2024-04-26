The Importance of St. Augustine; and School for Kids Who've Been Suspended from School

Fort Pierce - Friday April 26, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we welcome Derek Boyd Hankerson, a film maker, a social scientist, a Florida Atlantic University Faculty Member. He is a man steeped in the history of Florida’s St. Augustine where his own family hails from.

The city’s importance to American history, and the civil rights movement, is little known, and even less appreciated.

To correct that oversight, he made a film in 2013 called - ‘Journey: 450 Years of African American Experience.’ That film will be shown again at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce this coming Thursday, May 2. Together with the showing of his film, a panel of prominent speakers will talk about the historical importance of this oldest continuously inhabited European settlement in North America, St. Augustine.

Find out how you can get tickets to the event on the Sunrise Theatre website at: sunrisetheatre.com.

Then will talk about school for kids who’ve been suspended from school. It’s a program that Project R.O.C.K has been offering in St. Lucie County for over 20 years, with the blessing of the School District.

Dr. Lorna Freckleton, the Executive Director of Project R.O.C.K. South in Port St. Lucie, is with us to talk about the program. She’s joined by her son LaMar who’s a member of the office staff.

Learn more about Project Rock South on their website at: www.projectrocksouth.com