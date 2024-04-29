AAA: Average Florida Gas Price Ends the Week Slightly Lower at $3.57 a Gallon

Florida - Monday April 29, 2024: Florida gas prices increased the past three days, erasing 8 consecutive days of losses. The state average dropped from $3.64 per gallon to $3.48/g last week. It then rebounded 9 cents Friday-Sunday.

Sunday's state average was $3.57 per gallon. That's slightly less than a week ago, 3 cents less than last month, and 10 cents less than this time last year.

The state average is also 7 cents less than the 2024 high, 28 cents less than the 2023 high, and $1.32/g less than the 2022 high ($4.89).

The price of U.S. crude oil also finished the week flat. Gasoline futures are 5 cents higher than a week ago.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.76), Naples ($3.65), Fort Lauderdale ($3.63)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.26), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.28)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Florida AAA

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

