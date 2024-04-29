AAA: Average Florida Gas Price Ends the Week Slightly Lower at $3.57 a Gallon
Florida - Monday April 29, 2024: Florida gas prices increased the past three days, erasing 8 consecutive days of losses. The state average dropped from $3.64 per gallon to $3.48/g last week. It then rebounded 9 cents Friday-Sunday.
Sunday's state average was $3.57 per gallon. That's slightly less than a week ago, 3 cents less than last month, and 10 cents less than this time last year.
The state average is also 7 cents less than the 2024 high, 28 cents less than the 2023 high, and $1.32/g less than the 2022 high ($4.89).
The price of U.S. crude oil also finished the week flat. Gasoline futures are 5 cents higher than a week ago.
Florida Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.76), Naples ($3.65), Fort Lauderdale ($3.63)
- Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.26), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.28)
Find Florida Gas Prices
- Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
- State and metro averages can be found here
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
AAA Resources for Drivers
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
- Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
- Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
- Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.