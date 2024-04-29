IRCSO: Leequan Stephon Jackson in Custody Facing Attempted Murder Charge

Indian River County - Monday April 29, 2024: On Sunday afternoon Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested 26-year-old Leequan Stephon Jackson of Vero Beach.

He is facing an attempted murder charge for a shooting that occurred in Miami on Saturday night. Miami authorities issued an alert and Indian River County Deputies were on the lookout for him.

Jackson was detained soon after he crossed into Indian River County in a stolen vehicle.

He is being held in the Indian River County Jail and will soon be sent back to Miami to face an attempted murder, as well as a charge of tampering with victims.