St. Lucie County Partners with EAI to Offer Three Nighttime Turtle Walks on June 5, 12 & 19

St. Lucie County - Tuesday April 29, 2024: St. Lucie County’s Port, Inlet and Beaches Department is partnering with Ecological Associates, Inc. (EAI) to offer three nighttime sea turtle walks on Wednesday, June 5, 12, and 19.

These free educational sea turtle walks along the beaches of Hutchinson Island will be led by a state-certified biologist, who will provide insight into the life of the different sea turtles that nest along our shoreline. St. Lucie County’s 21 miles of coastline are designated as critical nesting grounds for endangered and threatened sea turtle populations, including Loggerhead, Green and Leatherback Turtles, which nest between March 1 – Nov. 15.

Space is limited to 25 participants per nighttime walk. Each walk will begin with check-in at 8:30 p.m., followed by the presentation on a selected beach at 9 p.m. and last until roughly 11 p.m. Participants must be at least 6 years or older and be able to easily walk and/or stand for the duration of the program. Check-in will take place at the Jensen Beach Community Center, 1912 NE Jensen Beach Blvd. in Jensen Beach. The cost to reserve a spot is $13.39 per person including taxes and fees. A $10 credit will be refunded to each participant during check-in at the time of the event to promote attendance.

Registration will go live on Friday, May 3.

Registration will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-st-lucie-county-nighttime-sea-turtle-walks-tickets-890644249927.

Please note that there is no guarantee that participants will encounter sea turtles on these walks.