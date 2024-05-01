Governor Signs Legislation to Keep Lab-Grown Meat Out of Florida

Wauchula - Wednesday May 1, 2024: At the Hardee County Cattleman's Area this morning Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1084 which prohibits the sale of lab-grown meat in the state of Florida.

Florida is the first state in the nation to enact legislation banning lab-grown meat.

"Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers. We will save our beef," " said Governor DeSantis.

"Lab-grown meat is a disgraceful attempt to undermine our proud traditions and prosperity, and is in direct opposition to authentic agriculture,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “Together, we will keep Florida's agricultural industry strong and thriving.”

Other recent efforts by the DeSantis Administration to support the state’s agricultural industries include:



Modernizing Florida’s Right to Farm Act to protect reasonable agricultural activities from frivolous lawsuits.

Signing legislation to ensure that agri-tourism operators qualify for protection against property tax assessments when operating on agricultural lands.

Simplifying the steps for Florida Farmers to receive sales tax exemptions for agricultural materials.

Reestablishing funding for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program in 2022 at $300 million.

Protecting through that program over 36,000 acres of farmland.

Investing more than $2.8 billion into Florida’s agricultural industry in the FY24-25 state budget.

Additionally, to promote the growth of one of Florida’s leading counties for agriculture, Governor DeSantis awarded $6 million to Hardee County through the Job Growth Grant Fund.

This award will help develop an industrial site in Hardee County and construct a 40,000 square foot warehouse to incentivize new companies moving to the area. This warehouse will also provide additional space for current businesses located at the site.

The investment is estimated to bring nearly 200 jobs and help attract additional high-demand, high wage jobs to Hardee County. Since 2019, Florida has invested more than $195 million through the Job Growth Grant Fund to strengthen infrastructure and workforce training programs that create opportunities for Floridians.