Martin County School District Reaches Tentative Agreement with Martin County Education Association

Martin County - Wednesday May 1, 2024: - The Martin County School District has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Martin County Education Association (MCEA) for the 2023-2024 school year.

In the coming days the eligible MCEA members will have to vote and ratify the agreement. If ratified, the Martin County School Board will decide whether to grant final approval at their May 21 meeting.

Once ratified, this agreement would make the Martin County School District the highest overall paying District on the Treasure Coast.

"Today marks a significant step forward for the Martin County School District as we proudly announce an agreement with the Martin County Education Association for the 2023-2024 school year," said Superintendent Michael Maine. "This agreement reflects our commitment to recognizing the dedication and expertise of our educators and shows that we are not only investing in our teachers, but also ensuring that our students receive the highest quality education."

The tentative agreement includes the following:

