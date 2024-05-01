Martin County School District Reaches Tentative Agreement with Martin County Education Association
Martin County - Wednesday May 1, 2024: - The Martin County School District has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Martin County Education Association (MCEA) for the 2023-2024 school year.
In the coming days the eligible MCEA members will have to vote and ratify the agreement. If ratified, the Martin County School Board will decide whether to grant final approval at their May 21 meeting.
Once ratified, this agreement would make the Martin County School District the highest overall paying District on the Treasure Coast.
"Today marks a significant step forward for the Martin County School District as we proudly announce an agreement with the Martin County Education Association for the 2023-2024 school year," said Superintendent Michael Maine. "This agreement reflects our commitment to recognizing the dedication and expertise of our educators and shows that we are not only investing in our teachers, but also ensuring that our students receive the highest quality education."
The tentative agreement includes the following:
Years of Experience (YES) Salary Adjustment that will award each bargaining unit-eligible member the sum of $85 multiplied by each year of verified experience, capped at $3,000 (for years 31+), added to their base salary. Upon ratification, this will become a one-time permanent adjustment to the base salary.
For example, a bargaining unit-eligible member with 10 years of verified experience shall receive an adjustment of $850.
- Performance Pay in the following amounts:
· Annual Contract: Highly Effective - $100
· Annual Contract: Effective - $75
· Professional Services Contract: Highly Effective - $75
· Professional Services Contract: Effective - $50
- American Rescue Plan (ARP) One-Time Bonus
· All bargaining unit-eligible members will receive a one time (nonrecurring) bonus of $790 subject to Florida Department of Education's approval of the District's budget amendment request for this grant.
- Supplements for Specific Assignments