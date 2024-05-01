Treasure Coast International Airport Issues Request for Proposals to Develop Lease Parcels

St. Lucie County - Wednesday May 1, 2024: St. Lucie County has issued two Request for Proposals (RFP) from qualified contractors to develop and operate aeronautical facilities on one or more parcels of land located on the west side (Aero West) and the east side (Aero East) of Treasure Coast International Airport.

St. Lucie County is seeking one or more proposers who have the financial and organizational capacity to successfully implement the development and operation of aeronautical facilities on the parcels in a timely manner and who provide a favorable vision to use the property to fulfill the county’s goals of making the airport a stable, viable and self-sustaining entity.

Both areas collectively total roughly 61 acres; however, proposers may include one parcel, more than one parcel or all the parcels in their proposals without any impact on the scoring of the proposal. The county may select more than one proposer for negotiation of a lease agreement following the evaluation and selection process.

The development also must comply with current zoning requirements, airport minimum standards, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and the Airport Master Plan. Submissions are due Wednesday, June 12 at 3 p.m.

Copies of the RFPs and addenda may be obtained from the St. Lucie County Purchasing Division, downloaded from www.DemandStar.com or by contacting 772-462-1700.