Summer Program Funding for Teens Available through CareerSource Research Coast

St. Lucie County - Saturday May 4, 2024: CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC) has announced a funding opportunity for organizations offering summer programs for teenagers.

This CSRC initiative aims to support existing programs while addressing critical issues such as teen pregnancy prevention.

CSRC invites organizations providing summer programs for boys and girls aged 13 to 19 to apply for additional funding to bolster their initiatives. The funding is intended to enrich program offerings, expand outreach, and ensure that teenagers have access to engaging activities during the summer months.

"We recognize the significance of summer programs in providing constructive outlets for teenagers outside of school," says Brian Bauer, President/CEO of CareerSource Research Coast. "By partnering with agencies serving teens, we can collectively create meaningful opportunities for personal growth, skill development, and positive engagement."

The program window for summer initiatives supported by CSRC is from June 3 to July 26, 2024. Eligible organizations must include a component within their programs that addresses teen pregnancy prevention, aligning with CSRC's commitment to promoting healthy behaviors and positive decision-making among adolescents.

Interested organizations are encouraged to apply by submitting their applications by May 15, 2024. To sign up and learn more about this funding opportunity, please visit www.csrc.news/TANF24.