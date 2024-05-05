FWC Issues Executive Order Closing Recreational Harvest of Gag Grouper in Atlantic State Waters Starting June 15

Florida - Sunday May 5, 2024: At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in state waters of the Atlantic Ocean, including all state waters off Monroe County. The 2024 recreational season will close at 12:01 a.m. on June 15, 2024, consistent with the closure in adjacent federal waters.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for Atlantic gag grouper will help protect the gag grouper population and rebuild the fishery, while also helping to ensure future harvest opportunities.

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the May 2024 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational red grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Grouper.”