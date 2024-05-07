NWS Melbourne - Moderate Heat Risk for Treasure and Space Coasts as Temperatures Climb into the Mid to Upper 90s This Week

East Central Florida - Tuesday May 7, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne is advising that a moderate risk of heat related illnesses exists for anyone who stays outside too long this week, without taking precautions. Through Saturday temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90's across east-central Florida.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated lightning storms will be possible late this afternoon and evening primarily associated with a sea breeze collision, between 5 PM and 8 PM, over the interior roughly from Lake George to Poinciana. Storms will be capable of occasional cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Storm motion will be toward the south or southeast.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. The moderate rip current risk is expected to continue through much of this week.

FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

A Moderate fire weather danger exists today for low humidity over the interior, dropping near 40 percent, the humidity will be higher along the coast. East to southeast winds will increase 15 to 20 mph with some higher gusts behind the sea breeze.

Fire weather conditions will become increasingly sensitive this week as moisture decreases and temperatures climb, resulting in near to below critical humidity. Increasing winds late in the week will further increase the fire weather sensitivity.

Scattered lightning storms are possible Friday through Sunday mainly during the afternoons as a frontal boundary sags into central Florida and becomes stationary.