FWC: Jet Ski Rider Dies After Hitting a Tree Along the Bank of the North Fork of the St. Lucie River

St. Lucie County - Thursday May 9, 2024: A 29 year old man riding a jet ski died Wednesday afternoon after he ran into a tree along the bank of the North Fork of the St. Lucie River, just south of River Park Marina

The victim has been identified as Michael A. Barr.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers were called in to investigate. According to their preliminary report, Barr was riding a 12-foot Yamaha Personal Watercraft (PWC). He was ejected forward from the jet ski on impact and hit the tree.

His body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.