Intermittent Lane and Sidewalk Closures in Martin County Starting Monday

WQCS
Published May 9, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT
Brightline

Martin County - Thursday May 9, 2024: On Monday, May 13th, Brightline will begin sidewalk improvements at several railroad crossings in Martin County.

This work will require intermittent lane and sidewalk closures at the following railroad intersections: 

· NE Jensen Beach Boulevard

· (NE) Dixie Highway (A1A) Near VFW

· SE Monterey Road

· SE Indian Street

· SE Seaward Street

· SE Cove Road

· SE Bridge Road 

Work is anticipated to be complete by May 17th. Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists are encouraged to follow detours, exercise caution, and expect delays.

The Martin County Road Conditions Map is available via any mobile device or desktop with internet access.

To view all county lane/road closures, visit: http://conezone.martin.fl.us.
WQCS
