APP Jet Center Announces Further Expansion at Treasure Coast International Airport

Treasure Coast - Friday May 10, 2024: The APP Jet Center has announced a series of expansion and renovation projects at its Treasure Coast International Airport fixed-base operation in Fort Pierce, Florida. The project includes the marketing of a 20,000 square foot hangar, which will be built to suit a charter operator, private corporation, or maintenance and repair organization.

The building will feature 3,000 square feet of office and shop space, a private parking lot, and a covered entry.

APP is also embarking on a multi-stage renovation of its FBO facility, locally referred to as the Tiki. This summer's work will focus on a complete exterior refurbishment to include a new entrance, an expanded and improved parking lot, the installation of new landscaping, construction of a pedestrian walkway connecting the facility to the airline passenger terminal parking lot, among other exterior improvements to the Tiki.

Three months ago, APP broke ground on an approximately 30,000 square foot hangar project at the airport. Slated to open in late June, the development includes eight t-hangars and five corporate box hangars. The project has been well received by local aircraft operators, and APP expects the facility to open fully sold out.

Speaking on the company's investment at FPR, APP's Chief Executive Officer Dan Harrow said, "Today marks an exciting chapter in our commitment to enhancing the aviation

infrastructure and supporting the growth of communities we serve. Our investment in St. Lucie County underscores our dedication to fostering growth and prosperity in the region.

As St. Lucie County experiences significant development, we are proud to contribute to its economic vitality. Our ongoing projects at FPR are meant to help the airport capture both the County’s recent and pending growth. Our soon-to-be completed t-hangar project, the renovation of the FBO, and the announcement today of a 20,000 square foot build-to-suit hangar, are tangible expressions of this commitment."

“The county is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming remodeling and improvements to our airport, marking a significant step forward in enhancing our transportation

infrastructure and providing a more seamless travel experience for residents and visitors alike.” commented Cathy Townsend, Chair of the St. Lucie Board of County Commissioners.

“Exciting things are happening at the Treasure Coast International Airport, not the least of which are APP Jet Center’s plans for a new build-to-suit hangar, FBO renovations and the company’s t-hanger project,” said Pete Tesch, president of the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County. “County residents and business leaders alike are looking

forward to seeing new amenities and services arrive at our airport – an airport with a footprint larger than that of Miami International.”