St. Lucie County - Monday May 13, 2024: Today is the Start of National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

Law enforcement agencies conduct special recognition ceremonies this week to honor those for those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Locally, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO), the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) and the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) will jointly recognize their fallen deputies and officers at a memorial ceremony to be held at 7 PM Tuesday evening at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie. The church is located at 350 NW California Blvd in Port Saint Lucie.

Separately, the SLC Sheriff's Office will commemorate fallen Deputies from their agency at 10 AM Tuesday morning at the SLC Sheriff's Office at 4700 W Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

The 'Wall of Remembrance' at the Fort Pierce Police Department honors the four fallen officer who each made the ultimate sacrifice serving the citizens of Fort Pierce.

• Sgt. Willie B. Ellis (End of Watch 07-17-1966)

• Capt. Grover C. Cooper (End of Watch 01-12-1987)

• Sgt. James A. Wouters (End of Watch 01-12-1987)

• Sgt. Danny T. Parrish (End of Watch 01-18-1991)