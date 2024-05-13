NWS Melbourne - A Few Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible This Afternoon and Early Evening

East-Central Florida - Monday May 13, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne expects a few strong to marginally severe lightning storms this afternoon and evening over East-Central Florida as moist warm air over our region interacts with sea breezes.

Look for scattered showers and storms from mid afternoon through sunset across the interior of our region. Some of this activity will then have the potential to push back toward the coast late this afternoon through this evening.

Affected Counties: Okeechobee ... Indian River ... St. Lucie ... Martin ... Volusia ... Brevard ... Orange ... Seminole ... Osceola.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and early evening over East Central Florida, first over the interior and Greater Orlando area before propagating toward the Atlantic coast.

There is a risk a few storms could become strong to severe, with gusty winds to around 60 mph and large hail the primary threats.

One or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out, and there is a very low threat for a waterspout along the coast.

Today`s storms could produce lightning strikes well away from the rain. When thunder roars, go indoors!

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Offshore-moving lightning storms are possible along the coast late this afternoon and early evening. A few erratic wind gusts to 35 to 45 knots may occur in their vicinity. Be prepared to return to port if you see dark storm clouds approaching.

WIND and SEA IMPACT

Outside of storms, southeast winds will freshen to 15 to 20 knots over the local Atlantic waters today and tonight, and intracoastal waters will become choppy.

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for waters beyond 20 nautical miles starting this evening.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will persist over the local Atlantic waters through Wednesday.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

There is a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents at all Atlantic beaches. Always swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone. A moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents is expected again on Tuesday.

FLOOD IMPACT

Areas that see repeated storms today could experience localized, minor flooding of urban and poorly drained locations.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

As humidity increases, heat index readings will top out from 95 to 100 degrees for Greater Orlando and points south toward Lake Okeechobee this afternoon. There is a low risk today for heat illness for children, the elderly, and those with compromised health.

Several afternoons of well-above-normal temperatures are forecast through this week, beginning tomorrow when much of the area should reach well into the 90s. Overnight lows only dropping into the low to mid 70s will prolong the duration of uncomfortable temperatures.

A low to moderate risk of heat-related illness will persist through this week for those sensitive to the heat.

THROUGH THIS COMING WEEKEND

An approaching cold front, rich moisture, and unseasonable wind energy will continue to spark scattered storms from time to time through at least midweek. A few storms could become strong to severe.