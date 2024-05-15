Lincoln Park Main Street - May Day Freedom Celebration on May 18 in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Wednesday May 15, 2024: Lincoln Park Main Street will celebrate May Day Freedom Day this Saturday, May 18, in the historically and culturally rich Lincoln Park area of Fort Pierce.

There will be a full day of free events celebrating Florida’s Emancipation Day.

Although the official Emancipation Proclamation to free all enslaved people was announced on September 22, 1862, the proclamation’s existence wasn’t widely known in Florida until May 20, 1865. “It was a long journey to that important day,” Lincoln Park Main Street Executive Director Pamela Carithers said. “Our celebration on May 18th commemorates all the people who made the journey possible and highlights the cultural diversity in our community that makes us a strong and vibrant region.”

The event will take place on Avenue D between 7th and 9th Streets from 10 to 4 pm. The day will include a re-enactment of the Union General reading the Emancipation Proclamation, songs and stories, multi-cultural music including steel guitars, dancing including the Junkanoo Dancers, and an array of foods from African America, Native American, Spanish and Caribbean culture. Art by the celebrated Highwaymen and an exhibit about Florida’s Chitlin Circuit will be included in the day’s festivities.

The event is funded by a grant from the Florida Humanities Council as a journey into Florida’s past, honoring the struggles and triumphs of those who fought for freedom and equality. It’s a reminder of the importance of remembering our history and working toward a more just and inclusive future.

“If you’re looking for a great day out for the entire family,” Carithers said, “come join us. You’ll have fun, learn something new, and take away a renewed appreciation for where you live.”

Sponsors and vendors are still welcome. Contact Lincoln Park Main Street at 772-462-2483.

About Lincoln Park Main Street

Lincoln Park Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing a section of Fort Pierce that has been home to a thriving Black culture and community for decades.

Its ambitious plans call for restoring some of Lincoln Park’s historic buildings, bringing more businesses to the area, updating infrastructure and welcoming more development.

Lincoln Park Main Street is housed in the Means Court Building at 532 N. 13th Street in Fort Pierce. The Means Court Building will soon become a museum dedicated to the history and culture of Lincoln Park. Learn more at the Lincoln Park Main Street website: historiclpms.org.