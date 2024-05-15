PSLPD: Women With an 8-Year-Old in Her Car Caught Speeding at 117 MPH, Arrested and Jailed

PSLPD PSLPD

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday May 15, 2024: A Port St. Lucie Police Officer conducting traffic enforcement last Thursday night observed two vehicles racing at a high rate of speed heading east in the 1300 block of SW Gatlin Blvd.

One of the vehicles got away, but at 10:20 PM the officer was able to lock his radar onto the other speeding car, a 2023 Dodge Charger Hellcat. It clocked-in doing 117 MPH.

The officer was able to pull the speeding Hellcat over. The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Juliette Leon of Port St. Lucie. In the vehicle with her was an 8-year-old child.

Leon was arrested for Racing on Highways and Child Neglect. She was also cited for excessive speed and her vehicle was towed. The child was released to a responsible family member.

Leon has since been released from the St. Lucie County Jail on $3,500 bond.