St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections to Conduct Voter Outreach Saturday at IRSC with National Federation of the Blind Treasure Coast Chapter

St. Lucie County - Wednesday May 15, 2024: The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office is partnering with the National Federation of the Blind Treasure Coast Chapter to conduct voter outreach and education.

The outreach will take on Saturday May 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at WQCS on the Massey Campus if Indian River State College (IRSC) in Fort Pierce.

The event will feature a demonstration of the accessible voting machines, as well as information on how to register to vote, update voter information, request a vote-by-mail ballot, and locate polling places.

The attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with Rosemary Brunson, President of the National Federation of the Blind Treasure Coast Chapter, who will share her experience and feedback on the accessibility of the voting system.

"We are committed to ensuring that every voter in St. Lucie County has the opportunity to cast their ballot independently and privately." said Gertrude Walker, St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections. "We are grateful to partner with the National Federation of the Blind Treasure Coast Chapter to reach out to the visually impaired community and provide them with the tools and resources they

For more information about the voter outreach event, please contact the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office at 772-462-1500 or visit: www.slcelections.com.