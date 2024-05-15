Travel Lemming Ranks Everglades National Park 9th Best in the U.S.

South Florida - Wednesday May 15, 2024: In its annual data-backed ranking of all 63 US national parks, Travel Lemming ranks Everglades National Park 9yj. This is the second year in a row that the Park has ranked in the top 10, largely due to ease of access and low crowds.

Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across seven factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews, jobs, and weather.

The report revealed the following insights:

Ranking at #9, Everglades National Park is the highest-scoring Florida park. Its success is largely due to its accessibility (#5) and low crowds (#11).



Dry Tortugas National Park ranks at #27 overall. Still, it made the Top 20 national parks in multiple categories, such as crowds (#15), reviews (#17), visitor spending (#14), and accessibility (#14). It largely fell in the ranks due to poor scores in biodiversity and jobs.



Biscayne National Park ranks #28 overall and scored modestly across most categories. However, its highest-ranking factor is accessibility where it scored #4.



Shenandoah National Park ranks #1 overall for the second year in a row, with exceptional scores in biodiversity, affordability, weather, and accessibility.



Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley is the most affordable park, Hawaii's Haleakalā National Park has the best weather, Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains is the most biodiverse, Alaska’s Gates of the Arctic the least crowded, and Missouri’s Gateway Arch the most accessible.

The top 10 US national parks in the USA according to the report are:





Ranking National Park Name State 1 Shenandoah National Park VA 2 Joshua Tree National Park CA 3 Olympic National Park WA 4 Great Smoky Mountains National Park TN, NC 5 North Cascades National Park WA 6 Grand Canyon National Park AZ 7 Channel Islands National Park CA 8 New River Gorge National Park WV 9 Everglades National Park FL 10 Redwood National and State Parks CA

Surprisingly, the most renowned national parks did not perform well in the rankings, largely due to the crowds and affordability factors. Yellowstone National Park ranks at position #16 and Zion National Park at slot #18.

Travel Lemming Writer Meg O’Connor commented: "As a data scientist and a huge fan of the outdoors, I love how much variety the United States has in its terrain, flora, and fauna. These data-driven rankings provide a numerical glimpse into how diverse our National Parks really are, and I feel like I could live several lifetimes and never get bored of visiting them.”

“Since we truly have some stunning hidden gems in our park system, I think these rankings will help draw attention to some of the lesser-known but absolutely awe-inspiring parks in this country."

Methodology

National Parks were ranked on seven factors, based on the following data:



Crowds - Number of visits per acre of park land in 2023. (Sources: NPS 2023 Recreation Visit Data, Wikipedia Acreage Data)

- Number of visits per acre of park land in 2023. (Sources: NPS 2023 Recreation Visit Data, Wikipedia Acreage Data) Reviews - Average visitor review score out of 5. (Sources: Google Maps, Yelp, TripAdvisor)

- Average visitor review score out of 5. (Sources: Google Maps, Yelp, TripAdvisor) Weather - A human comfort-based points system based on monthly temperature, seasonal humidity, amount of precipitation, and number of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. (Sources: NOAA, Current Results, American Meteorological Society, Lightning Safety Council, CDC)

- A human comfort-based points system based on monthly temperature, seasonal humidity, amount of precipitation, and number of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. (Sources: NOAA, Current Results, American Meteorological Society, Lightning Safety Council, CDC) Affordability - Average spending per visitor per park in 2023 (Sources: NPS Visitor Spending Effects, NPS 2023 Recreation Visit Data)

- Average spending per visitor per park in 2023 (Sources: NPS Visitor Spending Effects, NPS 2023 Recreation Visit Data) Accessibility - Average driving distance to the park from the closest FAA Primary Airport and the closest hub airport. (Sources: FAA, Google Maps Driving Distance, Wikipedia Major US Airports)

- Average driving distance to the park from the closest FAA Primary Airport and the closest hub airport. (Sources: FAA, Google Maps Driving Distance, Wikipedia Major US Airports) Jobs - The total number of jobs associated with each national park as defined by the 2022 NPS Visitor Spending Effects Report (Sources: NPS)

- The total number of jobs associated with each national park as defined by the 2022 NPS Visitor Spending Effects Report (Sources: NPS) Biodiversity - Number of species deemed “present or probably present.” (Source: NPS Species List)

Overall rankings were determined by each park’s average ranking across all factors. Further details are available in the report’s methodology section.



About Travel Lemming

Travel Lemming is a popular online travel guide with over 10 million annual readers. It is known for highlighting emerging and off-the-beaten-path destinations, and for the authentic guides produced by its team of dozens of local and expert travel creators.