PSLPD: 71-Year-Old Woman Shot 5 Times in Stable; Family Member Arrested for Attempted Homicide

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday May 15, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) reports that a 70-year-old woman was shot 5 times by a family member, but somehow managed to run to a neighbor's house for help.

PSLPD were called to 1800 block of SE Elrose Street at 11:15 PM on Friday May 10th. The elderly woman was rushed to Lawnwood Hospital where, remarkably, she was reported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, officers surrounded the home where she was shot and contained the area until SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and Drone Operators could respond.

The SWAT team, using their armored Terradyne's loudspeaker system, repeatedly called out to the suspect to come out of the home and surrender himself. He eventually did, without further incident. He has been identified as 71-year-old Tarrant West. The injured woman has not been officially identified.

PSLPD Major Crimes Unit charged West with Attempted Homicide, 5 counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Simple Battery - Domestic Violence.

Tarrant West was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail until his first appearance.