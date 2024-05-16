MCSO: Farm Worker Recovering After Getting Bit by a Gator in Palm City

MCSO

Martin County - Thursday May 16, 2024: An agitated alligator bit a local farmworker in Palm city yesterday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports that the gator was lurking in a pepper field along 96th where the man was working. It lunged at him, and grabbed ahold of the side of his thigh.

The bite caused a significant injury with puncture wounds, but the worker was able to break free and get away.

Fortunately the bite was not life-threatening and the worker is recovering in the hospital.

The 9-foot, 4-inch gator was soon located, and removed from the area.