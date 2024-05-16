Stuart Police Investigating Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains

Stuart - Thursday May 16, 2024: The Stuart Police Department (SPD) is investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains at an address on Riverside Drive in the City of Stuart.

SPD Officers responded to the location where the remains were found yesterday, Wednesday May 15.

A release from SPD states the investigation is in its early stages, and they can only provide a minimal about of information at this time.

"We understand the public's concern and assure you that every effort is being made to gather all pertinent information," said Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli in the release. "I will update the public once our investigators have gathered all preliminary facts and information."