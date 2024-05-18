Port St. Lucie Resident Francis Coke Publishes Her first Novel - 'When Banana Stains Fade' - A Jamaican Family Saga

Port St. Lucie - Saturday May 18, 2024: Port St. Lucie Resident Francis Coke has published her first novel - 'When Banana Stains Fade' - A Jamaican Family Saga. The novel explores the consequences of history, inequity, and distorted images that foster generational struggles amongst some characters in the book.

Coke, who is originally from Jamaica, is a member of the Caribbean American Cultural Group (CACG), one of the Treasure’s Coast’s leading non-profits. She is co-chair of CACG's MLK/Scholarship Committee. Some of the proceeds from the sale of her novel will benefit CACG. Coke has also served as an online educator for Indian River State College.

While 'When Banana Stains Fade' is her first novel, it is her third published book. Her second published work was - 'The Spirit of Clovelly Park: Learning and Teaching at Kingston College'. It records her real-life journey from being an unwilling young teacher of high school boys in Jamaica to becoming a “teacher for life,” who has influenced the lives of hundreds of students at various stages of their development.

Visit www.francesmariecoke.com/multimedia for more information on Coke’s writing. Copies of When Banana Stains Fade are available on her website and at all major booksellers.