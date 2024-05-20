Donate
NWS Melbourne - Beach Hazard Statement in Effect Through Late Tonight

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:22 AM EDT

East-Central Florida - Monday May 20, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard advisory for East-Centeral Florida that remains in effect through late tonight. Beaches along the east-central Florida coastline are experiencing a strong southward-flowing longshore current that is producing rip current that can sweep swimmer out to sea.

Residents and visitors are advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

  • WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
  • WHAT: An increasing, southward-flowing longshore current.
  • IMPACTS: Breezy north winds will produce a strong, southward-flowing longshore current today. This can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents.
  • WHEN: Through late tonight.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS