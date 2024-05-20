NWS Melbourne - Beach Hazard Statement in Effect Through Late Tonight

East-Central Florida - Monday May 20, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard advisory for East-Centeral Florida that remains in effect through late tonight. Beaches along the east-central Florida coastline are experiencing a strong southward-flowing longshore current that is producing rip current that can sweep swimmer out to sea.

Residents and visitors are advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. WHAT: An increasing, southward-flowing longshore current.