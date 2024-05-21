VIDEO: IRCSO Deputies Arrest Two on Shoplifting Charges

Indian River County - Tuesday May 21, 2024: Indian River County Sheriff (IRCSO) Deputies arrested two people on Grand Theft charges last week.

Best Buy employees identified two suspects and alerted the Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday May 14 Deputies were waiting outside the store.

36-year-old Andrew Causa of Fort Lauderdale and 32-year-old Danielle Lorini of Coral Gables were arrested and have been charged with the following crimes:

Andrew Causa – 36 – From Fort Lauderdale

-Resisting Officer Without Violence

-Felony Grand Theft

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-1st Degree Petit Theft

Danielle Lorini – 32 – From Coral Springs

-Grand Theft

A release from the IRC Sheriff states that the two suspects have been linked to a string of thefts from multiple Best Buy locations across the state.