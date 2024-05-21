VIDEO: PSLPD - 4 Arrests, 20 Citations at 'Street Takeover'

Google

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday May 21, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) showed up at an illegal 'street takeover' in the parking lot of the Midway Business Park on Saturday night.

Officers conducted 24 traffic stops, issued 30 citations, and arrested 4 drivers on charges including, engaging in a street takeover, reckless driving, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In all about 100 vehicles showed up at the Midway Business Park, just east of I-95 near the Amazon warehouse. Posts on social media tipped off the authorities and PSLPD increased their presence in the area in anticipation of the event.

“Street takeover events are dangerous, illegal, and will not be tolerated in our city," said Police Chief Richard Del Toro. "PSLPD is committed to keeping our community safe and will continue to arrest those individuals who participate in these events.”

Street takeovers involve mostly young drivers, in souped-up, high-performance vehicles, who take-over a street or, in this case, a large a paved area, and engage in dangerous, reckless driving stunts like drifting, burnouts, donuts, and drag racing.

Drifting: When a driver intentionally over-steers, with loss of traction, but manages to maintain control while driving a vehicle around a corner or turn.

Burnouts: The practice of keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels, the resultant friction causing the tires to heat up and smoke.

Donuts: Spinning a vehicle around in circles in a parking lot or other paved area.