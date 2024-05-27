City of Fort Pierce Community Cleanup - This Coming Saturday June 1

Fort Pierce - Monday May 27, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department and the Keep Fort Pierce Beautiful Board have announced that the next Community Cleanup Day will take place this Saturday, June 1.

The cleanup is a citywide event. Individuals, families, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to join.

Participants can choose the times and locations they wish to clean up in Fort Pierce. You are encouraged to share in city pride by posting photos of your cleanup efforts on social media using the hashtags - #lovethefort and #cleanthefort.

To take part in the next Community Cleanup, you can register at https://cityoffortpierce.com/1043/Community-Cleanup or contact Marsha Commond, Special Projects Coordinator at 772.467.3836 or mcommond@cityoffortpierce.com.