Preparing Your Yard for Hurricane Season

Port St. Lucie - Monday May 27, 2024: As the hurricane season approaches, the City of Port St. Lucie is urging residents to take necessary precautions now and to develop a year-round yard maintenance plan.

The hurricane season in Florida runs from June 1 to November 30, and it is imperative that every individual take necessary precautions beforehand to ensure their safety and the safety of the community. Here are some tips for managing debris and maintaining your yard to prepare for hurricane season (June 1 - November 30).

Before Hurricane Season:

• Regularly trim trees and shrubbery, cutting weak branches and thinning out foliage to decrease the chance of trees/plants being uprooted.

• Place loose debris, such as leaves and twigs, into garbage carts or paper bags weighing less than 50 lbs. when filled. Yard waste is limited to a maximum of one 4 cubic yard pile per week at the curb.

• Ensure piles and carts are at least 3 feet away from power lines, mailboxes, storm drains, and other items.

• Clean your yard of any items that could become projectiles in a storm, such as broken lawn furniture or loose items.

Once a Storm Watch or Warning has been issued:

• Do not trim vegetation of any kind. Mass cutting places a tremendous burden on the collection process.

• Avoid beginning construction projects that produce debris that could become projectiles.

• Secure your recycling and garbage carts.

• Do not put any bulky waste curbside.

After a storm:

The City asks for your patience. Our priority is to clear roadways to allow safe passage through our community. Help recovery efforts by:

• Separating waste piles (construction and yard) at the curb for easy pick-up.

• Securely bagging all household garbage in the black City-issued garbage cart.

• Placing loose, clean and dry recycling items in green City-issued cart.

• Checking the City website for service schedule updates.

• Placing carts and waste piles at least three feet apart and away from trees and power lines. Debris piles underneath power lines cannot be picked up by trucks.

To stay informed and prepared, regularly check www.CityofPSL.com/SolidWaste for garbage collection updates, as the storm may affect the service schedule.

Additionally, residents can get more hurricane tips at Port St. Lucie's 18th Annual Hurricane Expo on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MIDFLORIDA Event Center. This free, family-friendly event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with businesses and emergency providers who can help you prepare for extreme weather situations and ensure the safety of your family and property. Take advantage of the informative presentations from meteorologists, emergency managers, City of Port St. Lucie staff, and community organizations that can assist with hurricane prep.

Learn more at www.CityofPSL.com/Hurricane.