Richard Tambone Honored with Pete Hegener Leadership Award

St. Lucie County - Wednesday May 29, 2024: Richard Tambone, president of the Tambone Companies, was honored with the prestigious Pete Hegener Leadership Award by the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County (EDC) at its 10th annual leadership dinner on April 18.

The award is presented annually to a dedicated business leader who has made significant contributions to St. Lucie County’s economy and quality of life. The annual dinner and celebration, held at the Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club and attended by more than 200, was sponsored by Bank of America.

The EDC's ninth annual Pete Hegener Leadership Award winner Russ Blackburn presented the award to Tambone, who was nominated by multiple community members.

Tambone first came to St. Lucie County for a commercial project in St. Lucie West. Then, as the Treasure Coast economy began to recover from the Great Recession, he was one of the first in the development community to see the enormous potential of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County. From 2016 through 2022, the Tambone Companies served as master developer for the City of Port St. Lucie.

Starting with just a single tenant, Tambone led the effort to create the Tradition Center for Commerce, ultimately bringing to fruition more than 10 new projects, and he played a fundamental role in the development of the once vacant 1,200-acre Jobs Corridor.

With his City of Port St. Lucie assignment successfully concluded, Tambone is now making his mark in northern St. Lucie County with the development of the Orange 95 Commerce Center, a 61-acre industrial park. Benefitting from Richard’s guidance and 35 years of development expertise, the Treasure Coast Food Bank recently broke ground on a 132,000-square-foot multi-functional facility at the commerce center which, when complete, will enable the regional non-profit to consolidate its operations, expand its mission and employ 53 additional people.

“When I think about the personal characteristics and values which Pete Hegener exemplified, I immediately think of Richard Tambone,” read one nomination. “He has inspired others throughout Florida to be eager to invest in our community and he has achieved his vision with integrity, teamwork and follow-through to create hundreds of jobs for St. Lucie County residents.”

“Richard’s leadership in attracting new interest and investors to this area has been instrumental in supporting our community’s job creation initiative. It is a pleasure working with a true professional who brings his relaxed style of leadership and guidance to all aspects of the land development industry,” read another nomination.

The dozen members of the EDC Hegener Award selection committee chose Tambone as the person who best embodies the leadership and vision of the award’s namesake, Pete Hegener, from a field of 10 nominees, including five other semi-finalists: Will Armstead, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County; Charlotte Bireley, St. Lucie County tourism and marketing director; Lee Dobbins, Dean, Mead, Minton & Moore shareholder; Travis Leonard, owner and president of A & G Concrete Pools; and the late Anthony F. Sansone Sr., Sansone Group founder.

Recent Hegener Award recipients include Michael Minton, shareholder at Dean, Mead, Minton & Moore; the late Bud Adams of Adams Ranch; Ken Pruitt, former Florida Senate president and former St. Lucie County property appraiser; and Tammy Roncaglione, CenterState Bank community president.

In addition to Bank of America’s presenting sponsorship, other leadership dinner award sponsors were A & G Concrete Pools; Ashley Capital; Dean, Mead, Minton & Moore; GL Homes; Hi-Tide Boat Lifts; PGA Golf Club; Apfelbaum Law; BBL Hospitality; Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie REALTORS®; Carr, Riggs & Ingram; Culpepper & Terpening Inc.; Florida Power & Light Company; Jungle TV, Keiser University; St. Lucie Public Schools; Tambone Companies; UES; Verdex Construction; HBK CPAs & Consultants; Lightbridge Academy and OCULUS Surgical.

About the award

The recipient of the Pete Hegener Leadership Award exemplifies the qualities of a visionary, a trusted role model and leader whose inspiration and achievements impact the quality of job creation, economic vitality and business growth.

Pete Hegener, the man whose actions inspired this award, was a founding member and integral partner of the EDC, served on the Board of Directors, and was an Executive Committee member. Pete was a pillar of the St. Lucie County community, having played a key role in the development of western St. Lucie County and Tradition. Friends and colleagues described him as “honest, visionary, and caring.” He passed away in March 2012, but his legacy is recognized through this award.



About the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County

The Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County (EDC) is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic vitality in St. Lucie County through the attraction, retention and expansion of businesses in the community.

The EDC works in partnership with local governments and the private sector to advance its goals of creating more and better-paying jobs for residents, broadening the tax base and improving St. Lucie County’s economic quality of life. Contact the EDC at 772.324.2014, contact@youredc.com or www.youredc.com.