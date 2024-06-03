Florida - Monday June 3, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed M. Carson Good to the Board of Governors of the State University System.

M. Carson Good - Good, of Winter Park, is the President of Good Capital Group. Active in his community, he currently serves as a board member of Alpine Income Property Trust and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Good earned his bachelor’s degree in English and business administration from Florida State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Rollins College.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.