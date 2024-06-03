Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carson Good to the Board of Governors of the State University System 

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 3, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Carson Good
alpinereit.com
Carson Good

Florida - Monday June 3, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed M. Carson Good to the Board of Governors of the State University System. 

M. Carson Good - Good, of Winter Park, is the President of Good Capital Group. Active in his community, he currently serves as a board member of Alpine Income Property Trust and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Good earned his bachelor’s degree in English and business administration from Florida State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Rollins College.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS