Governor DeSantis Vetoes Bill That Would Have Restricted the Sale of Hemp Based Products

Florida - Monday June 10, 2024: Governor DeSantis Friday vetoed a bill that would have severely restricted the sales and production of euphoria-inducing hemp-based products in the state.

CS/SB 1698 would essentially have banned the sale of products containing what is known as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol and limited the amount of delta-9 THC. Delta-8 and delta-9 are cannabinoids in hemp that can get people high.

In his veto message to the Legislature Governor DeSantis commended the intention of the measure but said it "would introduce dramatic disruption and harm to many small retail and manufacturing businesses in Florida."

He encouraged the Legislature to revisit the the topic again during the next Legislative Session and "engage with the relevant stakeholders."

Read the Governor's veto message to the Legislature here.

