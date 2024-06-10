IRCSO: Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested on Charges of Beating a Woman and Then Setting Her on Fire

Indian River County - Monday June 10, 2024: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies (IRCSO) have arrested a suspect who is accused of tying up a woman, beating her, and then setting her on fire.

30-year-old John Alexander Rodriguez Cardenas was taken into custody last Friday evening. He has been charged with Attempted Murder and False Imprisonment.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the home at 2:07 last Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Cardenas reportedly secured the woman to a chair and taped her mouth closed. He is then reported to have badly beat her. Cardenas is said to have then poured an accelerate on the woman and repeatedly set her on fire.

On arrival at the home, IRCSO patrol deputies surrounded the house. They could hear the suspect climbing into the attic to avoid capture. Cardenas stayed inside for several hours. SWAT negotiators finally convinced him to come out and he surrendered just before 7 last Friday evening.

The victim was taken to Indian River Cleveland Clinic on Friday where she was treated for injuries sustained during the altercation.

When questioned about the incident, Cardenas “was not cooperative.” And he was found to be in possession of a large amount of ammunition discovered in his bedroom following the execution of the search warrant on his home. Cardenas already had an active ‘Risk Protection Order’ and is now facing an additional charge of violating the 'Risk Protection Order' by possessing ammunition.