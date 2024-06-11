NWS MELBOURNE: Stormy Weather, Possible Flooding

East-Central Florida - Tuesday June 11, 2024: Rain and thunderstorms are in the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for the next few days. Downpours could be heavy at times and minor flooding is possible, especially in areas where repeated rounds of rain occur. In addition flooding is likely in localized urban and poorly-drained areas.

NO Flood Watch has been issued for either the Space or Treasure Coasts, but a Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday night for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Enhanced tropical moisture is expected to pool across South Florida beginning today, Tuesday. This will result in periods of heavy rain. High rainfall rates and slow moving storms will result in flooding concerns, especially in urban and poor drainage locations.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening are forecast to be 6-9 inches across Southwest Florida and the Lake Okeechobee region, and 2-5 inches over the east coast metro, with locally higher amounts possible. Additional heavy rain is possible later in the week.

Learn to prepare for possible flooding at: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.



Hazardous Weather Outlook

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Rounds of showers with embedded lightning storms capable of occasional cloud to ground lightning and locally heavy downpours will continue today and tonight. Stronger storms that could produce gusty winds to 40 mph and a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

High storm chances are expected to continue through the week as deep moisture remains across to the area. Storms may produce gusty winds, occasional to frequent lightning, and locally heavy

rainfall. Repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding, especially mid to late week.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

Rounds of heavy showers and storms will be capable of widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, and locally high rainfall amounts of 4 inches or more, especially across the south, which could lead to minor nuisance flooding.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small craft should exercise caution across the offshore waters this afternoon through Wednesday morning as southerly winds increase to 15 to 20 knots with occasional seas to 6 feet.

FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

There remains potential for lightning strikes to trigger new fires in locations that haven`t received heavy rainfall yet. Gusty storm winds could also lead to control issues from any existing fires.

Fire weather conditions gradually improve through the week from continued high moisture and rain chances.