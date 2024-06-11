SLC Fire District Responds to Brush Fire That Threatened Homes in Torino Neighborhood of Port St. Lucie Monday

St. Lucie County Fire District

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday June 11, 2024: The St. Lucie County Fire District sent several units to a brush fire that threatened a neighborhood in the Torino of Port St. Lucie Monday afternoon.

Two homes were evacuated as the fire approached.

The brush fire broke out amidst a State-of-Emergency and County-Wide Burn Ban that was declared Monday morning by the Fire District and Public Safety officials.

No one was injured and no one was displaced from their home. The cause is being investigated.