VIDEO: PSLPD Nab One of Two Juveniles Riding Stolen Dirt Bikes

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday June 12, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) nabbed one of two juveniles riding stolen dirt bikes Sunday evening, June 9.

Around 6:58 PM PSLPD officers spotted two un-registered dirt bikes traveling westbound on SW Gatlin Blvd.

Both riders wore ski masks to conceal their identities.

One officer was able to position his marked patrol SUV with emergency lights activated in front of the bikes which were stopped in traffic at the intersection of SW Brescia Street. As the officer exited his patrol SUV, both dirt bike riders began to flee. The officer was able to grab one of the two riders and place him under arrest.

The 14-year-old juvenile was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction without Violence, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motorcycle without Endorsement, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

The dirt bike he was riding seized and impounded. The other rider got away.