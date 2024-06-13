City of Fort Pierce Will Temporarily Close the 'Moore’s Creek Boat Ramps' Next Wednesday for the Juneteenth Celebration

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 13, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce will temporarily close the Moore's Creek Boat Ramps at Veterans Memorial Park next week on Wednesday, June 19.

The closure is necessary to accommodate the Juneteenth Celebration which will take place at the Riverwalk Center and Veterans Memorial Park, located at 600 N Indian River Drive in Fort Pierce.

The Moore's Creek Boat Ramps will reopen immediately following the conclusion of the event.

This celebration, free and open to the public, will commence at Noon and conclude at 8:00 PM. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with music, food, and activities that honor the history of Juneteenth.

For more information about the Juneteenth Celebration visit: https://cityoffortpierce.com/calendar.