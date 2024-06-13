Demolition of Bloodstained Building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Delayed One Day

Parkland - Thursday June 14, 2024: The demolition of building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 mass shooting has been delayed until tomorrow, Friday June 13.

It was originally scheduled to begin today, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone it until Friday.

Crews will begin tearing down the three-story building piece by piece. A demolition using explosives has been ruled out because of possible damage that may cause to neighboring buildings.

The building had been kept as evidence in the 2022 trial of the killer and last year's trial of a sheriff's deputy who was accused of not entering the building and confronting the killer.

Some are glad the building will soon be gone, seeing it as a horrific and constant reminder of what happened. Others think it should be preserved so it could be used to teach politicians and officials about school safety measures.