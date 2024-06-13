NHC: Disturbance Now Given 20% Chance of Strengthening Within Next 48 Hours

Florida - Thursday June 13, 2024: Invest 90-L, the disturbance that has been passing over Florida this week, now has a 20% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression within the next 48-hours, according to the latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center in (NHC) Miami. However the potential for it to strengthen won't happen until it fully clears the peninsula and enters the Atlantic.



National Hurricane Center Miami 8 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 - Tropical Weather Outlook

Offshore of the Southeastern U.S. (AL90):

An elongated area of low pressure offshore the coast of Florida is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Despite strong upper-level winds, some gradual development is possible while the system moves northeastward offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast during the next couple of days.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across portions of the Florida peninsula through late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.