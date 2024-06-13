NWS Melbourne - Hazardous Weather Outlook

East-Central Florida - Thursday June 13, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne is predicting warm and muggy conditions across East-Central Florida this morning, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to resume this afternoon and early evening.

Lightning strikes and gusty winds may also accompany some heavier activity.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous offshore moving showers with embedded lightning storms will be possible today. Heavy rainfall will continue to be the primary hazard, with a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Expect occasional cloud to ground lightning strikes, and gusty winds of 40 mph.

High storm chances are expected to continue through the week, as deep moisture remains across to the area. Storms may produce gusty winds, occasional to frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

Scattered to numerous showers and embedded lightning storms today will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, with widespread additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, and locally high rainfall amounts of 4 inches possible.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding into late week.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.