ICYMI: Top Nine FDOT Projects Recognized by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida

Florida - Friday June 14, 2024: Nine Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) projects were selected for Outstanding Project Awards at the 2024 American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida (ACEC Florida) Transportation Conference held June 6-7, 2024, in Orlando, FL. Annually, the ACEC Florida recognizes the outstanding achievements of its members in carrying out Florida transportation studies and projects.

“Congratulations to Florida engineering firms and Florida Department of Transportation Districts for their outstanding achievement in the design and construction of Florida roads, bridges, intersections, expressways and highways,” said Allen Douglas, Executive Director, American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida. “Your innovation in transportation excellence will help ensure residents and visitors can safely travel to their destination.”

FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. added: “FDOT is honored to be recognized by ACEC Florida for these projects. Our team approaches each project with the goal of enhancing safety and with the community’s vision in mind, which is at the heart of the FDOT Compass. We deliver resilient infrastructure that employs innovative technology solutions, strengthens our supply chain, and supports a robust workforce. We are proud of the work we do every day alongside our industry partners to safely and efficiently move people and goods throughout Florida and to turn community vision into reality.”

ACEC Florida Outstanding Project Award winners include (project photos here):

1. Outstanding Major Project - I-95 at I-10 Interchange/Fuller Warren Bridge Project

• FDOT District 2

• Design Consultant – GAI Consultants, Inc. – Bobby Jamieson, P.E.

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Craig A. Teal, P.E.

• CEI Consultant – Eisman & Russo Inc. – John J. Kemp, P.E.

2. Outstanding Design-Build or CM at Risk Project - I-295 Express Lanes from JTB to S.R. 9B Design Build

• FDOT District 2

• Design Consultant – RS&H – Keith Bogart, P.E.

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Ryan Asmus, P.E.

• FDOT Program Management Consultant – Taylor Byrd, P.E.

• CEI Consultant – HNTB – Thomas Woods, P.E.

3. Outstanding Roadway Project - S.R. 25/U.S. 27/Okeechobee Road, Rural Reconstruction Project

• FDOT District 6

• Design Consultant – HDR Engineering, Inc. –Erki Suarez, P.E.

• CEI Consultant – Ally Engineering Services, Inc. – Mohamed Mabrouk, P.E.

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Elsa Riverol, P.E.

• FDOT Construction Project Engineer – Colin Johnson, P.E.

4. Outstanding Bridge Project - S.R. 44 Whitehair Bridge Project

• FDOT District 5

• Design Consultant – Inwood Consulting Engineers, Inc. – Jessica Ballock, P.E.

• CEI Consultant – Jacobs – Chris Briggs, P.E.

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Kathleen Enot

• FDOT Construction Project Engineer – Glenn Raney

5. Outstanding PD&E/Planning Project - S.R. A1A over Sebastian Inlet – Bridge Replacement PD&E Study

• FDOT District 4

• Design Consultant – Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. – Beth Beam, MS, AICP

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Binod Basnet, P.E.

6. Outstanding Environmental Project - Skyway Wave Attenuation Design Build

• FDOT District 1

• Design Consultant – TranSystems – John Hartland, P.E.

• CEI Consultant – AECOM – Jim Fitzer

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Sergio Figueroa, P.E.

• FDOT Construction Project Engineer – Gregory Falcone

7. Outstanding Special Project - S.R. A1A (Heckscher Drive) Timucuan Trail Project

• FDOT District 2

• Design Consultant – STV Inc. – Wes Markham, P.E.

• CEI Consultant – Parsons Transportation Group, Inc. – Raymond Farcas, P.E.

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Craig Teal

• FDOT Construction Project Engineer – James Salter

8. Outstanding Special Roadway Project - Glades Road Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI)

• FDOT District 4

• Design Consultant – WSP USA, Inc. – Yamila Hernandez, P.E.

• CEI Consultant – HNTB/CONSOR – Aurelio Matos, P.E.

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Vanita Saini, P.E.

• FDOT Construction Project Engineer – Ariam Galindo, P.E.

9. Outstanding Safety Project - S.R. 426 Coalition

• FDOT District 5

• Design Consultant – WSP USA, Inc. – Michelle Kendall, AICP

• FDOT Design Project Manager – Mark Trebitz, P.E.

Nominations were submitted from projects in FDOT’s seven districts, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and the Central Office. There was a total of 39 nominations submitted. The awards committee is comprised of ACEC Florida and FDOT representatives.

Other awards presented at the 2024 ACEC Florida Transportation Conference include:

Ben Watts Partnership Award - Scott D. Perfater, P.E.

Established in 2001, this award honors an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the development of the effective partnership that now exists between FDOT and the consultant community.

SBE/DBE Utilization Award - Gannett Fleming

Recognizes the non-DBE prime consulting firm that has made the most significant use of DBE sub-consulting firms.