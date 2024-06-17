Judge Cannon Says 'NO' to Ashley Moody and 23 Other State Attorney Generals

Fort Pierce - Monday June 17, 2024: U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has denied a motion by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and 23 other State Attorneys General who sought permission to file a Friend of the Court brief (aka Amici Curiae brief) in opposition to the Special Prosecutor's request for an order forbidding ex-President Trump from making any further statements in the Fort Pierce classified documents case which, the Special Prosecutor says, have endangered law enforcement.

In a paperless order, posted on PACER Monday morning, Judge Cannon briefly, and simply, denied the request > PACER: 06/17/2024 624 PAPERLESS ORDER denying 623 Motion for Leave to File Brief as Amicus Curiae in Opposition to Special Counsel's Motion to Modify Conditions of Release 592 . Signed by Judge Aileen M. Cannon on 6/17/2024. (jf01) (Entered: 06/17/2024) denied.

Last month, the Special Prosecutor asked Judge Aileen Cannon to modify Trump’s conditions of release by ordering the former President not to make any further statements that endanger law enforcement. Judge Cannon has not yet ruled on the Government's request.

Trump has falsely claimed that FBI agents were prepared to kill him during their search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In fact, the FBI took the unusual step of negotiating the terms of their search with Trump's attorneys, provided advance notice of when the search would take place, and ensured that neither Trump or members of his family would be at Mar-a-Lago on the day of the search. Boiler plate language, included in every FBI search order, does include authorization for FBI agents to be armed, but forbids them from using their weapons, unless they are confronted by deadly force.

The Special Prosecutor's motion to modify Trump's release conditions asks Judge Cannon to order Trump not to make any further statements that "pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case." Included in the motion are post's Trump has made on his Truth Social account like the one below:

The Special Prosecutor argues that such statements have “endangered law enforcement officers involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Earlier today, prior to Judge Cannon's rejection of the Attorney Generals 'Friend-of-the-Court' brief, Florida Attorney General Moody issued a news release saying that she "is leading a multi-state coalition of attorneys generals in fighting to support President Trump's First Amendment rights."

In her release Moody states: “Once again, we are witnessing a prosecutor seek to keep the presumptive Republican nominee for President from speaking in the midst of an election. The First Amendment, at its core, is designed to protect political speech, and I along with my colleagues will not stand idly by and watch the Biden administration trample the free speech of a Florida citizen.”

In addition to Florida's AG, the following state's Attorneys General joined in filing the rejected 'Friend-of-the-Court' brief: Iowa and West Virginia spearheading the brief, is joined by the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.