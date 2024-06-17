Donate
SLC: Fields Inside John B. Sports Complex Closed for Maintenance June 24 – July 5

WQCS | By Erick Gill - St. Lucie County Communications Division Director
Published June 17, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Google

St. Lucie County - Monday June 17, 2024: All of the athletic fields inside the John B. Sports Complex, including the Lawnwood Stadium and track, will be closed for summer maintenance Monday, June 24 through Friday, July 5.

During this closure, St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities staff will performance annual maintenance to the soil of the fields inside the sports complex.

Managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department, the John B. Parks Sports Complex is located at 1302 Virginia Ave.
Erick Gill - St. Lucie County Communications Division Director
