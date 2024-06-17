SLC: Fields Inside John B. Sports Complex Closed for Maintenance June 24 – July 5

St. Lucie County - Monday June 17, 2024: All of the athletic fields inside the John B. Sports Complex, including the Lawnwood Stadium and track, will be closed for summer maintenance Monday, June 24 through Friday, July 5.

During this closure, St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities staff will performance annual maintenance to the soil of the fields inside the sports complex.

Managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department, the John B. Parks Sports Complex is located at 1302 Virginia Ave.