Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eleven Bills Into Law
Florida - Tuesday June 18, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following eleven bills into law:
HB 73– Supported Decision making Authority
CS/HB 755 – Canaveral Port District, Brevard County
HB 1115 – Three Rivers Stewardship District, Sarasota County
HB 1117 – City of North Port, Sarasota County
CS/CS/HB 1165 – Town of Sneads, Jackson County
HB 1483 – Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board, Pinellas County
CS/HB 1571 – Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, Monroe County
CS/CS/CS/HB 1021 – Community Associations
CS/CS/HB 975 – Background Screenings and Certifications
CS/CS/HB 7021 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse
CS/SB 362– Medical Treatment Under the Workers’ Compensation Law