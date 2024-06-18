Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eleven Bills Into Law

Florida - Tuesday June 18, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following eleven bills into law:

HB 73– Supported Decision making Authority

CS/HB 755 – Canaveral Port District, Brevard County

HB 1115 – Three Rivers Stewardship District, Sarasota County

HB 1117 – City of North Port, Sarasota County

CS/CS/HB 1165 – Town of Sneads, Jackson County

HB 1483 – Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board, Pinellas County

CS/HB 1571 – Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, Monroe County

CS/CS/CS/HB 1021 – Community Associations

CS/CS/HB 975 – Background Screenings and Certifications

CS/CS/HB 7021 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse

CS/SB 362– Medical Treatment Under the Workers’ Compensation Law

To view the transmittal letters, click here andhere.